CN train derails north of Smithers
A CN train derailed about 50 km north of Smithers on Friday, Dec. 8, at approximately 7 a.m. There were no injuries. According to CN, the multiple cars that were derailed were empty, and there were no spills or environmental issues. Train traffic resumed Sunday morning. The cause is under investigation. (Lakes District News file photo)
A CN train derailed about 50 km north of Smithers on Friday, Dec. 8, at approximately 7 a.m. There were no injuries. According to CN, the multiple cars that were derailed were empty, and there were no spills or environmental issues. Train traffic resumed Sunday morning. The cause is under investigation. (Lakes District News file photo)
www.twitter.com