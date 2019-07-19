CN train derailment between Terrace and Prince Rupert

The Terrace Standard has learned of a CN train derailment mid-way between Prince Rupert and Terrace. The scope of the derailment is unknown at this time but it appears minor.

It’s believed the derailment occurred Thursday night and that most of the blockage has been cleared as of 10 a.m. Friday.

We have reached out to CN for information and a reporter is on their way to the scene.

VIA passenger train service between Prince Rupert and Terrace was interrupted as a result. Passengers have been shuttled between the two towns on busses. Slight delays are expected today on the train’s Terrace to Prince George route.

More to come.