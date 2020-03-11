CMHA celebrates season with Minor Hockey Day in Chilliwack

Four divisional championships and special ceremonies highlight the end of the 2019-20 season.

Saturday Mar. 14 is Minor Hockey Day in Chilliwack, with a full day’s festivities planned for players in the Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association.

The highlights are four divisional cup games, all being played at the Sardis Sports Complex.

Atom teams face off for the Connor Cup starting at 9 a.m.

Peewees hit the ice at 11 a.m. vying for the Morrow Cup followed by the bantam Donaldson Cup final starting at 1 p.m.

The midget’s lace ’em up at 3:15 p.m. going for the Saphire Cup.

At the conclusion of each game, a draw will be held for one free registration for the 2020-21 season. Each player in those divisions, including the rep and female players, will be eligible.

The day continues at Tzeachten Hall at 4:15 p.m. with novice and initiation teams gathering for a special ceremony emceed by Trevor McDonald.

Medals for Most Sportsmanlike, Most Valuable and the brand new Heart and Hustle award will be given to players on each team.

The atom division rolls into Tzeachten Hall at 5:30 p.m. followed by the peewees at 6:45 p.m. and the bantams/midgets/juveniles at 7:30 p.m.

For more info on Minor Hockey Day in Chilliwack and a full schedule, see chilliwackminorhockey.com/article/58016

