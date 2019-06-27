CMH maternity services to be fully restored July 1

In February the hospital curtailed service due to critical shortage of materntiy nurses

Full maternity services will be offered again beginning July 1 at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Full maternity services will be restored to Cariboo Memorial Hospital beginning Canada Day.

In February, a critical shortage of nursing staff interrupted services, forcing women to travel from the Williams Lake area to other communities to deliver babies.

By April 30, low risk delivery service was restored.

Interior Health said in a press release issued Thursday there are a sufficient number of fully trained nurses in place at the hospital now to bring the services back up to previous levels, however, mothers who go into labour to 35 weeks of gestation may be transferred to a higher level of care facility.

IH said it wanted to thank CMH staff and physicians for their flexibility and dedication during a “challenging time” and the maternity nurses for their support of CMH patients in the months ahead.

