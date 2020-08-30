Clutter and noise next door; how a Brookswood resident is struggling with neighbours

Owner of problem property cites ban on evictions during pandemic as contributing factor

Brookswood resident Shannon Donaldson posted this image of the clutter next door on social media. (Shannon Donaldson/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Brookswood resident Shannon Donaldson is sick and tired of living next door to clutter and noise and she would like someone to do something about it.

Donaldson, who lives in the 2400 block of 200 Street, told the Langley Advance Times the problem started around the beginning of the year when a number of camping trailers appeared on the property next door, along with some large storage trailers.

“It looked like a homeless camp,” Donaldson commented.

That was when Donaldson said the problems started.

Donald described people screaming at each other, loud music, a generator running around-the-clock and bright lights shining into her windows.

“They were partying all night long,” Donaldson said.

When she has complained to the RCMP, Donaldson said she’s been told it’s a bylaw matter, and when she goes to the Township bylaws department, they wil only say it is an “open case.”

“I think they’re just giving lip service,” Donaldson fumed.

When they complained to the property owner about the tenants, they were told no one was living in the trailers.

“[But] the lights were on,” Donaldson maintained.

Finally, out of frustration, Donaldson took to social media to post pictures of the clutter next door.

“Does anyone have any other ideas of what to do?” she asked.

When the Langley Advance Times contacted the Township of Langley about the matter, the response was an unsigned statement via email that confirmed there was an “active investigation file” on the complaint.

“Our records indicate that a bylaw officer has been in contact with the complainant on more than one occasion,” the Township message said.

“It is important for complainants to understand that some bylaw complaints can involve a long and methodical investigation and enforcement process, and while the Township continues to work on the complaints during that process, there are not often frequent updates to provide.”

It added the property in question was zoned SR-2 which allows for the parking of RV’s, but “does not permit persons to live in a recreational trailer.”

When contacted for comment, the property owner, who gave his name as “Pete,” said he has been trying to get some problem tenants evicted, but could not because of the B.C. government ban on evictions during the COVID-19 state of emergency

With that ban now coming to an end, Pete said he has filed the necessary paperwork to have them evicted.

However it plays out, Donaldson is hoping for some peace and quiet.

“I just want to not be wakened by yelling and screaming,” Donaldson commented.

dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

