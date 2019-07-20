Cloverdale’s 5 most-read stories of the week, July 12-19

Mayor dissolves public safety committee, Surrey killer foiled by bar ID check, and more

Here are Cloverdale’s five most-read stories of the week for July 12 to 19, 2019.

1.’Kim’s Convenience’ keeps Surrey actor busy when not working as church pastor in Guildford

Without question, James Yi has developed a special relationship with Kim’s Convenience, both on stage and television. See more >

2. Trudeau meets with Surrey parents to discuss Canada Child Benefit

He said it was “an opportunity to chat” with the parents on some of the challenges they’re facing as parents and “pressures” that families are under. See more >

Surrey peewee lacrosse team brings home first-ever provincial medal https://t.co/fngm0753sn — Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) July 18, 2019

^ It didn’t quite make our Top 5 this week, but this story was one of the Reporter’s favourites.

3. Surrey mayor dissolves public safety committee, creates one for police transition

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has dissolved the city’s public safety committee and has established instead an interim Police Transition Advisory Committee for the yet-to-be-approved shift from RCMP to a municipal force. See more >

4. Surrey killer foiled by cops’ suspicion he was underage in a bar

A Surrey killer was ultimately foiled by cops in Merritt who suspected he was underage in a town bar. See more >

5. Surrey survey details new sports stadium planned at Bear Creek Park

The City of Surrey wants opinions about the new “destination sports facility” it plans to build at Bear Creek Park. See more >

