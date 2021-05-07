Cloverdale now considered ‘high-transmission area’

Anyone 30 and over can now register for a vaccine

A woman walks past a long lineup that snaked through the parking lot at the Cloverdale Rec. Centre April 27 after Fraser Health allowed people age 30 and over from “high-transmission neighbourhoods” to access the AstraZeneca shot. The temporary vaccination centre is located on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Fraser Health has added Cloverdale to its list of high-transmission neighbourhoods. Now anyone aged 30 and up living in Cloverdale can book an appointment to get vaccinated.

In an announcement May 6, Fraser Health added nine new neighbourhoods to its previous list of 10 detailing “high-transmission neighbourhoods in the Fraser Health region.”

Fraser Health also dropped the age requirement from 40 to 30 across all high-transmission areas.

Cloverdale is one of nine new neighbourhoods added to the list:

• Guildford

• Abbotsford Central

• Abbotsford East

• Abbotsford Rural

• Langley Willoughby

• Burnaby Southeast

• Burnaby Southwest

• South Mission

People who wish to get vaccinated can register on the government’s website.

