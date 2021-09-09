Cloverdale-Langley City Liberal candidate gets support from former Green leader

Elizabeth May supported John Aldag in a riding with no Green candidate

Green Party MP Elizabeth May arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Cloverdale-Langley City Liberal candidate John Aldag has snagged an unusual statement of support – one from the former leader of the federal Green Party.

The support from Elizabeth May, MP for Saanich-Gulf Islands, was announced in a Tweet by Aldag on Wednesday.

There is no Green Party candidate running in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding this election.

“John’s 32-year record with Parks Canada underscores his deep understanding of the imperative for environmental action,” the May endorsement said.

Aldag was MP for Cloverdale-Langley City from 2015 to 2019, when he was defeated by Conservative Tamara Jansen.

May’s campaign team said the statement was not an official endorsement of Aldag’s candidacy.

This election, Cloverdale – Langley City will not have a Green candidate. I'm delighted to have been recognized for my commitment to the environment by my friend and former colleague from across the aisle, @ElizabethMay.#Cloverdale #SurreyBC #LangleyBC #elxn44 pic.twitter.com/Q8jWdIMWlf — John Aldag (@jwaldag) September 8, 2021

Langley Advance Times