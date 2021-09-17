CLOVERDALE-LANGLEY CITY: Ian Kennedy waves PPC flag in upcoming election

Each candidate was invited to provide a brief biography and answers to five key election questions

ABOUT THE CANDIDATE

Age: 36

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No

Bio: I have lived in Surrey for around 30 years, where I was heavily involved in Scouting.

I earned many rewards and was able to teach other youth valuable life and leadership skills.

I currently work at New-Line Hose & Fittings in Surrey in Customer Service. I have worked in customer service most of my adult life because my passion is helping people, especially the really difficult situations that my customers sometimes find themselves in.

I love to talk to people and find out what they love the most, and also what troubles them the most.

I believe firmly in the PPC’s founding principles of fairness, respect, freedom, and personal responsibility, and live with these words in my heart everyday.

ELECTION QUESTIONS:

Each candidate for the Sept. 20, 2021 federal election has been provided with these five (5) questions, along with the following instructions.

To help voters make their choice on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates a series of questions on issues of importance.

Each question MUST be answered: yes (Y), no (N), or (D) Don’t Know. This is not meant to make things difficult. But reality is that if you’re in the House you’d have to vote yes, no, or abstain. The bonus is that each candidate can expand on ANY or ALL of our questions with answers of up to 200 words each that will appear online.

Please note, that due to space limitations, only one of your answers will be included in the print edition of the Langley Advance Times on Sept. 16. You get to pick which one. So, you must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you don’t specify, we will choose.

1. Would you support a federal vehicle tax based on CO2 emissions?

Kennedy: “No. Unfortunately, “green technology” is inefficient and costly.

It is an undisputed fact that the world’s climate has always changed and will continue to change.

There is not scientific consensus on the theory that CO2 produced by human activity is causing dangerous global warming today or will in the future, and that the world is facing environmental catastrophes unless these emissions are drastically reduced.

Many renowned scientists continue to challenge this theory today.

The policy debate about global warming is not grounded on science anymore, it has been hijacked by proponents of big government who are using crude propaganda techniques to impose their views.

Climate change alarmism is based on flawed models that have consistently failed at correctly predicting the future. None of the cataclysmic predictions that have been made about the climate since the 1970s have come true. No new Ice Age, no steady warming in direct relation to increases to CO2 levels, no disappearance of polar ice caps, etc. CO2 is actually beneficial for agriculture and there has been a measurable “greening” of the world in part thanks to these higher levels.

Despite what global warming propaganda claims, CO2 is an essential ingredient for life on Earth.”

2. Does your party have a plan to fill the many staff vacancies in the RCMP?

Kennedy: “No, we do not have a plan for the RCMP vacancies.

However, I would like to look into this issue more deeply.

The ultimate question is why are there so many vacancies? Is it because people do not trust the direction of the RCMP, is it because of the selection process of the RCMP, is it because people do not trust police anymore because of the atrocities that have been reported in the press.

Is it a combination of these issues or is it because there are issues that I have not thought of?

It is more likely it is issues that I am unaware of, and to discover these issues, we need to get everyone that has experiences on the matter to speak up, both good and bad experiences.

Are there people who have thought about getting a career with the RCMP but never have? If so, why?

Nothing is ever as simple as it is this or that, which is why we need to look at all aspects of the situation to come to a meaningful resolution to this issue.”

3. Would you support the federal government cancelling the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion to fight climate change?

Kennedy: “No. The Trudeau government has everything it can to stifle the growth of Canada’s oil industry by preventing it from transporting and selling its products.

With Bill C-48, the Liberals imposed a ban on oil tanker traffic on the north coast of B.C., which brought the cancellation of the Northern Gateway and Eagle Spirit pipeline projects.

Bill C-69 makes the process of building pipelines and other major energy projects so complex and difficult that it could prevent any new investment.

Among other things, that bill requires projects to be analyzed based on ‘the intersection of sex and gender with other identity factors.’ Despite the emergence of alternative sources of energy, global demand for oil is expected to keep rising for several decades.

Canada has the third largest oil reserves in the world and is well placed to answer this demand.

If this oil doesn’t come from Alberta or Saskatchewan, it will come from elsewhere, mostly countries with poor environmental human rights standards such as Russia, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

If it is not transported by pipelines, it will be transported by rail, a much more dangerous method for both the environment and humans, as we saw with the Lac-Megantic tragedy.”

4. Should Ottawa provide cash incentives to parents for fully vaccinating children, including vaccination against COVID, flu, measles, etc.?

Kennedy: “No. This unfairly targets parents who do not want their children to be vaccinated against their and/or their children’s will.

These family rights are vital for the success of our society; we do not need to coerce or bribe anyone into doing something that they do not want to do.

The standard approach to pandemic management had always been to protect the vulnerable and allow the rest of the healthy population to go about their regular lives while building herd immunity.

Both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can get infected and transmit the virus.

Governments are imposing increasingly authoritarian measures on the population, including vaccine passports. The vaccinated and the unvaccinated will suffer under a regime of segregation, constant control and surveillance.

It is illusory to believe that the virus can be eradicated.

We have to learn to live with it without destroying our way of life in the process. Charter of Rights and Freedoms Section One states that reasonable limits to our rights and freedoms can only be imposed if it has been demonstrated that they are justified in a free and democratic society.

This demonstration has not been made for covid restrictions, most of which are arguably unconstitutional.”

5. Given our inability to make vaccines at the start of the pandemic, should Ottawa double its investment in research, science, and tech startups?

Kennedy: “No. Instead we need to improve our business climate so that we can leave the research, science, and tech start ups to do what they do best, without the government unfairly propping up one start up over another.

For the best Canadians to explore and innovate and do what we do best, we need an equal and fair business climate for all Canadians.

Every time the government takes an additional dollar in taxes, or borrows it, this is a dollar that individual or business people will not be able to invest in, which we would need to do to double our investment.

Instead, we should have a more competitive tax rate to ensure Canadian businesses become more profitable, pay higher salaries and invest more.

We will gradually reduce the corporate income tax rate from 15 per cent down to 10 per cent.

We will gradually abolish the personal capital gains tax by decreasing the inclusion rate from the current 50 per cent down to zero per cent, putting around $7 billion per year back into the pockets of Canadians to invest in these start ups among other things after balancing the budget.

Ottawa should stop taking billions of dollars from the private sector and redistributing them.”

