Cloverdale-Langley City early results are coming in

It’s shaping up to be a close race in Cloverdale-Langley City as the Conservative and Liberal candidates are within a few percentage points of each other.
As of 8:32 p.m., 50 polls of the riding’s 205 had reported in with Liberal John Aldag getting 3,207 votes and Conservative Tamara Jansen sitting at 2,879 votes.
The NDP’s Rae Banwarie has 1,755 while the other two candidates were trailing.
The riding has 117,640 residents. Of those, 86,045 are eligible to vote.
Muted atmosphere at Tamara Jansen's campaign office. Aldag ahead by 4,195 votes to 3,968 with 65/205 polls reporting. pic.twitter.com/j3Ik4YIdKv
— Cloverdale Reporter (@CloverdaleNews) October 22, 2019