Cloverdale-Langley City early results are coming in

Liberals lead in one of Langley's two federal ridings

Viewing party at Tamara Jansen’s HQ as results start to come in (Malin Jordan/Black Press Media)

It’s shaping up to be a close race in Cloverdale-Langley City as the Conservative and Liberal candidates are within a few percentage points of each other.

As of 8:32 p.m., 50 polls of the riding’s 205 had reported in with Liberal John Aldag getting 3,207 votes and Conservative Tamara Jansen sitting at 2,879 votes.

The NDP’s Rae Banwarie has 1,755 while the other two candidates were trailing.

The riding has 117,640 residents. Of those, 86,045 are eligible to vote.