Cloverdale hospital could take pressure off Langley Memorial

Fraser Health says about 20 per cent of patients at LMH are from Surrey

Premier John Horgan announces that Surrey’s new hospital will be located in Cloverdale, next to KPU. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Fraser Health says that about 20 per cent of patients at Langley Memorial Hospital come from Surrey – underlining the positive impact a new Cloverdale hospital could have locally.

Premier John Horgan announced Dec. 9 that the new hospital will be built near the Cloverdale KPU campus. The groundbreaking is expected by the end of 2021.

Mayors of Langley Township and City are pleased with the announcement, in the hope that it takes some pressure of Langley Memorial Hospital, which despite an ER expansion underway and a new MRI soon to come, has been dealing with a rapidly growing population.

Because Langley Memorial is closer for many people in areas like Cloverdale and Clayton Heights than Surrey Memorial or Peace Arch hospitals, some from west of 196th Street have long headed to LMH.

“While the vast majority of patients and clients who receive care at Langley Memorial Hospital come from either the City or Township of Langley, we know about 20 per cent are Surrey residents,” said Tasleem Juma, a spokesperson for Fraser Health.

“These individuals access Langley Memorial Hospital’s emergency department or inpatient units such as the maternity,” she said.

“We’ll definitely benefit,” said Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek.

“Any time we get a new health facility like a hospital close to Langley, it certainly is going to help,” said Langley Township Mayor Jack Froese.

“I think it’s going to make a big difference with our growing population, both in Langley and in Surrey,” Froese said.

Van den Broek noted that, as the hospital progresses, getting people to and from it will become important.

She suggested TransLink will need to look at a bus route to connect the new hospital to the planned SkyTrain extension that is expected to reach Langley sometime in the next decade, assuming funding comes through from senior levels of government.