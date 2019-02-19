Clovechok speaks to government remembering Field derailment victims

Doug Clovechok, Revelstoke's MLA, spoke at the legislature today about the derailment earlier this month that killed three CP Rail workers.

Doug Clovechok, Revelstoke’s MLA, spoke at the legislature today about the derailment earlier this month that killed three CP Rail workers.

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to speak to a tragedy which occurred two weeks ago in my constituency near Field B.C.,” he said. “On Feb. 4, in the early hours of the morning before the sun came up, a westbound grain train derailed between the upper and lower spiral tunnels.

“When that train derailed, three crew members from Calgary perished.

“I believe I speak for all members in this house in offering my thoughts, prayers and condolences for the families, friends and colleagues of: Andrew Dockrell, Dylan Paradis, and Daniel Waldenberger-Bulmer.

“Three dedicated railroaders; one near retirement, one raising a young family and one who was only a few months into a new and exciting career.

“Despite the grief, the proud railroaders in my communities have carried on. Their sense of duty and their actions exemplify their professionalism.

“When we think of those lost, I ask that you also remember the dedication and bravery that has been shown.

“Think of the first responders from the Field volunteer Fire Department, BC Ambulance Service and Parks Canada, among others.

“Think of the crews who worked so hard to recover the men we lost.

Think about the locomotive engineers and conductors who boarded their trains, even after hearing of the tragic loss of their friends.

“Think of the investigators from multiple agencies who are tasked with the job of reconstructing the accident to find answers.

“Think of the CP and Union leadership as they provide ongoing support for the members of their CP family, acknowledging this grief that is nationwide.

“Mr. Speaker, the railroads have been the arteries of our economy for over 100 years. Our Railroaders are not only driving the trains; they are driving our economy. They’ve formed a strong brotherhood and sisterhood, and are at the heart of their communities.

“My constituency of Columbia River-Revelstoke is home to hundreds of railroaders from Kimberley to Golden, to Field and Revelstoke.

“They continue to grieve the loss of three of their own.”