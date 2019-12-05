Cloudy with a chance of showers ahead for Thursday

Thursday will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 7 C. Overnight is expected to be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.
Friday’s forecast is expected to be cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon and a high of 9 C. Showers and a low of 7 C is expected for overnight.
Saturday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a low of 4 C.
Sunday will see cloudy skies, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 5 C.
