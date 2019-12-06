Cloudy with a chance of rain for Friday

Plus a look ahead at the weekend's forecast

Friday will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 9 C. Overnight will see a few showers and a low of 7 C.

Saturday will see increasing cloudiness, with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 9 C and an overnight low of 1 C.

Monday will be sunny, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 0 C.

