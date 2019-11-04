Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle overnight and a low of 7 C. (File photo)

Cloudy with a chance of light rain ahead for Monday

Plus a look ahead at the week's forecast

  • Nov. 4, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Monday is expected to be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 10 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers overnight and a low of 7 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: Sidney mother says ongoing school strike threatens budget

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11 C. Overnight will see cloudy periods and a low of 7 C.

READ ALSO: Man sentenced to 7.5 years for ‘unquestionably horrific’ Coquitlam bus stop assault

Thursday will be cloudy with a high of 10 C and an overnight low of 6 C with a 40 per cent chance of showers.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a low of 8 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ebus service celebrates one year in operation
Next story
Missing Kitkatla man located safe in Prince Rupert

Just Posted

Most Read