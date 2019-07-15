Monday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 C. (Matteus O’Connor/Victoria News Staff)

Cloudy skies and a chance of showers in Monday’s forecast

Monday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 21 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with a low of 14 C.

Tuesday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and a high of 23 C. Overnight will see periods of rain with a low of 13 C.

Wednesday will see periods of rain with a high of 21 C and cloudy periods overnight with a low of 13 C.

Thursday is expected to be sunny with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

Friday will be sunny with a high of 20 C and an overnight low of 11 C.

