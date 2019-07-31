Cloudy skies ahead for Wednesday

Plus a look ahead at your weekend

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 22 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning and a low of 15 C.

READ ALSO: Sunday marks 10th annual Peace Walk for Victoria Hospice

Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 15 C with showers.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 13 C with cloudy skies.

READ ALSO: Shaw Centre releases 70 salmon and a giant octopus back into the sea

Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.

kendra.crighton@blackpress.caFollow us on Instagram

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.