Cloudy skies ahead for Wednesday

Wednesday’s forecast is calling for mainly cloudy skies with a high of 22 C. Overnight will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers before morning and a low of 15 C.
Thursday will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a high of 22 C and an overnight low of 15 C with showers.
Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 25 C and an overnight low of 13 C with cloudy skies.
Saturday will be cloudy with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
Sunday will be sunny with a high of 24 C and an overnight low of 13 C.
