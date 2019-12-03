Cloudy, chance of showers ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at the week's forecast

Tuesday will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 8 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening and a low of 7 C.

Wednesday will see rain ending in the morning, becoming a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 7 C and an overnight low of 5 C.

Thursday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 7 C. Overnight will be cloudy, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4 C.

Friday’s forecast is calling for showers and a high of 9 C, with an overnight low of 6 C.

