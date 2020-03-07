A previous snowstorm in downtown Revelstoke. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Cloudy and snowy weekend in Revelstoke

Snowfall five cm today expected

  • Mar. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Snow mixed with rain beginning early this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 3. UV index 3 or moderate.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Dense fog. Slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: No conditions report.

Highway 23

North: No conditions report.

South: Dense fog. Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Two killed in collision, fire near Three Valley Gap

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 3 cm

Base depth: 259 cm

Season total: 954 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

“Cornices have grown with recent snow and winds, limit your exposure time to overhead hazards. Great snow quality in sheltered locations!”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Friday

“The snowpack is not to be trusted. Reports of large, human-triggered avalanches on a buried weak layer continue across aspects and elevations. Signs of the problem are becoming less obvious while the consequences are becoming more serious. Keep it conservative on Saturday.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Friday

“The snowpack is not to be trusted. Reports of large, human-triggered avalanches on a buried weak layer continue across aspects and elevations. Signs of the problem are becoming less obvious while the consequences are becoming more serious. Keep it conservative on Saturday.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

