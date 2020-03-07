Cloudy and snowy weekend in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this morning. Snow mixed with rain beginning early this morning. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Snowfall amount 5 cm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High plus 1. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 3.
Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early in the morning. Clearing near noon. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 3. UV index 3 or moderate.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Dense fog. Slippery sections.
West to Sicamous: No conditions report.
Highway 23
North: No conditions report.
South: Dense fog. Slippery sections.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:
New snow: 3 cm
Base depth: 259 cm
Season total: 954 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -7C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Friday
“Cornices have grown with recent snow and winds, limit your exposure time to overhead hazards. Great snow quality in sheltered locations!”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Moderate
For more information visit Parks Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:
Issued Friday
“The snowpack is not to be trusted. Reports of large, human-triggered avalanches on a buried weak layer continue across aspects and elevations. Signs of the problem are becoming less obvious while the consequences are becoming more serious. Keep it conservative on Saturday.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Considerable
For more information visit Avalanche Canada
Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:
Issued Friday
“The snowpack is not to be trusted. Reports of large, human-triggered avalanches on a buried weak layer continue across aspects and elevations. Signs of the problem are becoming less obvious while the consequences are becoming more serious. Keep it conservative on Saturday.”
Alpine: Considerable
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Considerable
For more information visit Avalanche Canada