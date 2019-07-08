Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 23. Humidex 25. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.

Road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/h, lane closures and delays up to 20 minutes.

Road construction work between Donald Rd and Forde Station Rd from 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highway 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Single lane alternating traffic.

Mowing between Shelter Bay FSR and Blanket Creek Provincial Park. Watch for slow moving vehicle.

Active wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Lafontaine Rd near Golden, 0.15 Ha, under control, unknown cause.

Erie Lake, east of Castlegar, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Champion Creek, south of Castlegar, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

9.25 km Santa Rosa FSR, east of Grand Forks, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

