Clothing reserves critically low for Victoria cooperative Women In Need

The Victoria Women In Need Community Cooperative (WIN) says it is critically low on clothing reserves.

The Greater Victoria non-profit is hosting a clothing donation drive in an effort to collect gently used or new clothing for all genders and ages.

Since 1991, WIN has been helping to provide essential goods and community support for women in crisis. But the self-sufficient organization runs exclusively on donor support.

“After a long cold and wet winter, WIN is finding that its clothing reserves are very low,” the organization said in press release. “They are asking that as people switch their closets over for spring, or are inspired to do spring cleaning, that they think of donating to WIN.”

The WIN Gift Certificate Program allows women to pick out clothing they need for themselves and their families.

“[WIN offers] a kind, supportive environment,” said one anonymous program participant. “As women starting over again, it is so daunting. The kindness, the support, and the financial help all work together to help out in so many ways. Incredibly huge impact in my life. It’s hard going but this definitely lightens my load tremendously.”

On March 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., WIN is hosting a clothing drive at its donation centre (555 Ardersier Rd.). The event will include popcorn and treats for donors. For more information contact 250-480-4006 ext. 207.

WIN has three store locations; Vic West at 220-172 Wilson St.; 785 Pandora Ave. and 1803 Cook St.

