Closures at Ashcroft Emergency Department this weekend

Department will only be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Interior Health has said that due to limited staffing availability, the emergency department (ED) at the Ashcroft Hospital and Community Health Care Centre will only be open limited hours on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

The department will not be open on Friday, Sept. 17. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and closed from 8 p.m. Sunday to Monday morning.

It is the fifth weekend since the start of August that service has been disrupted at the Ashcroft ED due to limited staffing availability.

Interior Health reminds residents to take note of the following if they require care while the emergency department is closed:

• In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.

• Visit the emergency department at one of the following facilities:

o Royal Inland Hospital: 311 Columbia Street, Kamloops

o Lillooet Hospital: 951 Murray Street, Lillooet

o Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre: 3451 Voght Street, Merritt

o 100 Mile District General Hospital: 555 Cedar Avenue, 100 Mile House

If you are unsure about whether or not you require emergency care, call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1. The 24-hour service is staffed by trained health care personnel who will provide advice on your situation.

Ashcroft emergency services normally operate at the hospital from 6 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Monday.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal