Closing arguments in January at hearing for Abbotsford school stabbing

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.

  • Dec. 23, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The lawyers’ closing submissions are scheduled to take place in January at the hearing to determine whether a man is “not criminally responsible” for the 2016 stabbing death of an Abbotsford teen.

Gabriel Klein is slated to return to B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster on Jan. 13 and 14.

He was convicted in March 2020 of the second-degree murder of Letisha Reimer, 13, at Abbotsford Senior Secondary on Nov. 1, 2016 and of the aggravated assault of her 14-year-old friend (who can’t be named due to a publication ban).

The NCR defence was not used during his trial, and his sentencing hearing had been scheduled to take place in September of this year. Instead, families of the two girls were informed a week ahead that Klein had been granted an NCR hearing.

The proceedings – held over nine court dates – began Nov. 9, and presentation of the evidence concluded on Tuesday, Dec. 22.

RELATED: Abbotsford school killer says he saw ‘monsters’ when he stabbed 2 girls

Klein testified on the first day of the hearing that he stabbed the two girls in the high school rotunda because he thought one was a zombie and the other was a witch.

The courts previously heard that Klein was diagnosed with schizophrenia and delusions. He was at first found unfit to stand trial, but was then found fit in January 2019.

An NCR ruling means that a judge believes an individual did not have the capacity to appreciate his or her actions and/or know right from wrong at the time of their offence.

Individuals who receive such a ruling fall under the mandate of the BC Review Board, which conducts an assessment to determine whether the person should be detained in a hospital, discharged in the community under certain conditions or discharged without conditions.

RELATED: Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

An artist’s sketch depicts Gabriel Klein in court during a hearing in April 2018 at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Sketch by Sheila Allan)

