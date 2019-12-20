This morning near downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Closed to the east, closed to west: Revelstuck

Avalanche control on both sides of Revelstoke today

  • Dec. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Forecast from Environment Canada:

WINTER STORM WARNING

Between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass through Revelstoke, up to 60 cm of snow is expected to fall by Saturday.

Today: Snow at times heavy mixed with rain changing to rain this afternoon. Snow level rising to 900 metres this afternoon. Snowfall amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind southeast 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High plus 2.

Tonight: Rain changing to snow at times heavy this evening. Snow level 900 metres lowering to valley bottom this evening. Snowfall amount 10 to 15 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

Tomorrow: Snow changing to rain late in the morning. Snow level rising to 700 metres late in the morning. Snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Temperature steady near plus 1.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:30 am:

Hazardous winter driving conditions

Highway 1

East to Golden: Avalanche control. Road closed until 1 p.m.

READ MORE: Winter storm to continue hammering Revelstoke: Highway 1 to close Friday

READ MORE: UPDATE: Highway open after fatal crash east of Revelstoke

West to Sicamous: Compact snow. Avalanche control planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There are reports on social media of an avalanche blocking a traffic lane at Three Valley Gap. Will update when we know more.

READ MORE: Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision near Sicamous

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

South: Limited visibility with snow. Compact snow.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:30 am:

Insta

New snow since 3 p.m yesterday: 19 cm

Last seven days: 91 cm

Base depth: 179 cm

Season total: 413 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -4C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Friday

READ MORE: High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

“High Avalanche Danger today through Saturday! A great day to avoid avalanche terrain.”

Alpine: High

Treeline: High

Below treeline: High

For more information visit Parks Canada

