Close to 100 daring souls take the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park

JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn’t stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge
A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn't stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge
JIM BAILEY
Trail Times
A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn’t stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge
Feasability study will look at final link between downtown and Kitsumkalum River
Saanich is still finalizing its response to a judicial review that has taken the fight over a controversial bylaw designed to protect environmentally sensitive areas (ESAs) from the political area into the courtroom.
Residents will learn how to survive on their own for seven days
Central Okanagan Search and Rescue's final call of 2017 was at Little White east of Kelowna
Year in Review
Nicole Read said last fall she won't try for a second term
For Herb Wong, volunteering is a family tradition