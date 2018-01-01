At -5 C the annual New Years Day Polar Bear Swim saw 91 daring souls take the frigid plunge into the Columbia River including this group of penguins from Antarctica.

Close to 100 daring souls take the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park

A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn't stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge

JIM BAILEY

Trail Times

A brisk wind and chilly -5 C didn’t stop 91 brave residents of Greater Trail from taking the plunge

Previous story
VIDEO: Friends of Darreld Rayner hope for news after human remains found at Lake
Next story
Interior Health’s New Years baby born in Penticton

Just Posted

RCMP presence at Kelowna apartment complex

 

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

  • 16 hours ago

 

Close to 100 daring souls take the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Swim at Gyro Park

 

MP Doherty reflects on 2017’s duties and wildfires

 

Most Read