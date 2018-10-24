A crane truck caught a tree while driving along 128th Street Wednesday morning (Oct. 24), ripping the tree in half. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Close call as crane truck rips tree in half in Surrey

128th Street closed between 97th and 99th avenues

A crane truck caught a tree branch and ripped it in half while driving in Whalley Wednesday morning (Oct. 24).

A Black Press freelancer on the scene said the crane truck was heading northbound on 128th Street when it caught the tree branch, adding the driver remained at the scene.

As of 11:43 a.m. Surrey Traffic on Twitter was reporting both directions on 128th Street were closed between 97th and 99th avenues.

The Black press freelancer on scene said a woman walking by was struck by the tree as it was ripped in half and “suffered only minor injuries.” The freelancer also said the driver and several road construction workers helped the woman until B.C. Ambulance Service and RCMP arrived, adding she was taken to hospital with “undetermined injuries.”

