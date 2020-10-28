Clocks ‘fall back’ one hour Saturday night

Remember to set your clock back one hour on Saturday night, as pacific daylight savings time officially ends in Burns Lake at 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The B.C. government has looked into the idea of implementing daylight savings time year-round and passed a bill last year subsituting “Pacific Standard Time or Pacific Daylight Savings Time, as applicable” for simply “Pacific Time.”

That change sets lays the groundwork to eliminate time changes during the year. However, B.C. is wating for Oregon, Washington and California to approve a similar change in those states, because B.C. wants the time to remain consistent between jurisdictions.

A change to one year-round time needs approval of the United States Congress, which has fallen down the list of U.S. priorities since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

