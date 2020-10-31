Clocks ‘fall back’ for B.C. residents on Nov. 1

Get ready to fall back. Daylight Saving Time is coming to an end in B.C. next month.

On Nov. 1 at 2 a.m., clocks turn back one hour to 1 a.m. The change will mean sunrise and sunset are one hour earlier than the day before, providing more morning light.

In October 2019 the B.C. government introduced bill to permanently ‘spring ahead’ after surveying residents and finding more than 93 per cent in favour of a permanent switch. But that decision was hasn’t been implemented and Premier-elect John Horgan says B.C. will wait to see whether Washington, Oregon and California pass similar laws, something that, for them, requires approval from U.S. Congress.

Speaking to reporters at the BC Legislature building last October, Attorney General David Eby confirmed the legislation was on its way, but could take some time.

“There are a number of different issues, and one of the issues that has been raised in the engagement is ensuring that we’re in a consistent time zone down the west coast of the United States,” Eby said at the time. “It’s a huge market for us and so that’s definitely a consideration, as is the reality of many British Columbians with small kids that grapple with this.”

For now, the switch remains in place and calls for British Columbians to set back their clocks and use the day as a reminder to check their smoke and carbon monoxide batters – a recommendation from emergency crews.

With files from Tom Fletcher.

