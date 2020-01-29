Clive the therapy dog visits WKE

Julie Harrison from the Lakes Animal Friendship Society and her dog Clive are visiting local children to teach them about animal care, compassion and dog bite safety. On Jan. 27 they visited William Konkin Elementary School. The children learned about what being a "therapy dog" is all about. Julie has a great background in dog training. She gave the children some pointers on how dog training can help keep everyone happy, healthy and safe. (Lakes District News photos)