Clinton hires new Chief Administrative Officer

The village of Clinton has hired a new Chief Administrative Officer, mayor Susan Swan announced on Jan. 20. Wendy Rockafellow will join the Village of Clinton as Chief Administrative Officer beginning Monday, Jan. 27. The village had been looking for a new CAO for months. Former Clinton CAO Tom Dall had jumped in to temporarily fill the position after Clinton’s former CAO, Monika Shittek departed.

“After reviewing many resumes and conducting several interviews, we are pleased with the result,” noted Swan. “We look forward to welcoming Wendy as she takes on the reins leading our staff team in delivering critical services and infrastructure in our community.”

Rockafellow hails from the Alberta prairies where her grandparents were homesteaders. After pursuing a diploma in resource management and more than 20 years in parks and adventure tourism industry in the Canadian Rockies, she moved to northern B.C. to begin her local government career, according to the village’s press release.

It further noted that Rockafellow’s knowledge is wide-ranging, anchored by experience in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors, with relevant hands-on economic development, administration and government-business enterprise management. She enjoys working in small teams, supporting elected officials, staff and being involved in community life. Rockafellow also brings seven years of volunteer firefighter experience and first responder skills to the Village of Clinton.

“It is a pleasure and honour to join a friendly, hard-working municipality to which I feel connected to both the celebration of history and opportunities for adventure,” said Rockafellow. “I look forward to serving the Village of Clinton as their new CAO, and the great things we will accomplish together.”

She holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialty in Public Relations and Communications from Royal Roads University and has just completed the Justice Institute of BC’s Emergency Management Certificate.

Mayor and council on behalf of the community express appreciation to Tom Dall who has been interim Chief Administrative Officer for the past few months. After a few days of handing over to Wendy, Tom will once again enjoy returning to his retirement.

