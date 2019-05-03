Climate change rally on steps of Revelstoke City Hall

The gathering was both adults and youths

All ages came today to draw and have their message heard. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A number of concerned citizens gathered in front of city hall today. Its purpose was to have a conversation about the need for effective climate change mitigation.

“We’re here to show support for the youth,” said Brian Ball, one of the organizers.

“If they want to be here, we’ll support them,” he continued. Organizers estimated roughly 50 people attended the gathering.

Adults and youth made placards on the steps of city hall. The gathering was inspired by 16 year-old Greta Thunberg, who began holding solitary demonstrations outside Swedish parliament last year. Thunberg called on youths to “get angry and transform anger into action”.

The gathering today is a primer for a larger event on May 24, where youth are planning to walk out from school and strike in front of city hall at noon. Everyone is welcome to join.

High school students Mac Buchanan and Connor Whitty were some of the youth that attended the gathering today. Whitty said they both heard there was a gathering and wanted to come.

“We want to save the earth.”

They both said they plan to join the walk-out on May 24.

