Climate change a concern for regional district

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

For the Regional District of North Okanagan, climate change is a reality, and that means measures are being taken to ensure long-term access to water.

Zee Marcolin, utilities general manager, has told the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee that climate change, whether it is dryer summers or reduced snowfall, is on the radar.

“It’s a very big issue and we’re trying to get on top of it,” she said.

A climate change study will be conducted and some of the measures being initiated are wildfire planning in watersheds and raising the Aberdeen Reservoir dam for more storage.