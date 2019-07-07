The Duteau Creek water source. (Morning Star file photo)

Climate change a concern for regional district

A climate change study to be conducted

  • Jul. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

For the Regional District of North Okanagan, climate change is a reality, and that means measures are being taken to ensure long-term access to water.

Zee Marcolin, utilities general manager, has told the Greater Vernon Advisory Committee that climate change, whether it is dryer summers or reduced snowfall, is on the radar.

“It’s a very big issue and we’re trying to get on top of it,” she said.

A climate change study will be conducted and some of the measures being initiated are wildfire planning in watersheds and raising the Aberdeen Reservoir dam for more storage.

Previous story
Family dog believed to be killed by raccoons in Trail park, found alive
Next story
UVic announces list of top 50 players in fossil fuel industry

Just Posted

Most Read