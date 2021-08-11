Clifton Road closes in Kelowna after semi-truck flips

Stretches of Clifton and High roads are closed

A semi-truck flipped, blocking traffic in both directions on Clifton Road in Kelowna on Wednesday, Aug. 11. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

The Kelowna RCMP is asking people to avoid Clifton Road near High Road due to a serious collision involving a semi-truck.

The semi toppled on the winding Clifton Road and is currently blocking traffic in both directions.

As such, police have closed Clifton between Mountain Avenue and High Road, while High Road is closed between Clifton and Glenmore Road.

It’s unknown how long the roads will be closed.

More to come.

