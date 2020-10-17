Clements Centre in Duncan hosts annual Sock Drive

Non-profit hopes to collect 2,020 pairs of new socks this year

The Clements Centre is holding its 12th annual Sock Drive. Pictured is a group from the centre in a recent year encouraging people to donate socks. (File photo)

The Clements Centre in Duncan is hoping to collect 2,020 new pairs of socks in its 12th annual Sock Drive this year.

Sheila Coogan is the program coordinator at the centre, a non-profit organization that has been providing services for children and adults with developmental disabilities since 1957.

She said October is Community Inclusion Month and is the launch of the Annual Sock Drive.

“Our goal this year is to collect 2,020 new pairs of socks, which will be distributed to others in our community,” Coogan said.

“Some of the agencies who have benefited in past years include Cowichan Independent Living, Margaret Moss, Warmland Shelter, Hiiye’yu Lelum (House of Friendship) Society, Duncan Fire Department, the Salvation Army and Cowichan Lodge, to name a few.”

Coogan said COVID-19 has impacted services at the Clements Centre, just as it has impacted the greater community, the province, the country and the world.

“We are unable to welcome as many faces into our Clements Street building as usual, but will set up a donation bin [for new socks] outside our main door, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” she said.

“You are most welcome to drop new socks, preferably still in their original packaging, into the bin.”

If you are interested in donating new socks for all ages and genders, contact Coogan at the centre by calling 250-746-4135, ext 229.

“I would be happy to provide any additional information and pick up any donations,” she said.

“As an alternative, we also accept money donations which are then used to purchase new socks.”

Cowichan Valley Citizen