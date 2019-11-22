Clearwater welcomes BC Metis Federation Project teams on Louis Riel Day

This was the second of five upcoming Metis community sessions being hosted across BC

Cheryl Thomas, director for the North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre, and Cindy Wilgosh, executive director for the North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre Society, share a laugh at the Louis Riel Day event on Nov. 16.

Clearwater welcomed the BC Métis Federation project teams to the annual Louis Riel Day gathering on Nov, 16. This recent community meeting was the second of five scheduled meetings being held across B.C. during November and December.

The Métis Land and Life project team leaders Joe Desjarlais, Bruce Shelvey and Drake Henry, along with Rene Therrien presented about their respective projects including the Michif language project this past weekend. BC Métis Federation project team member Angel Fisher also presented the Canadian Coast Guard Community Preparedness Response update.

Each project presentation was well received. BC Métis Federation vice president Rene Therrien added Métis culture with his fiddle playing, which was an exceptional addition to the Métis gathering.

There was excellent attendance this past weekend as approximately 50 community members from the North Thompson Valley, Kamloops, Kelowna, Barriere, Clearwater, and Vavenby attended the second community engagement meeting. Community members showed their hospitality and people were excited about sharing their knowledge and participating in activities.

The feedback received from members about the day’s event was absolutely amazing. There were positive comments and lots of interest to continue future Métis project and cultural conversations.

“As the community liaison for the North Thompson Valley for the Métis Land and Life Terrestrial project, I’m very excited to be able to support my community, sharing all three of the BC Métis Federation projects with local Métis community members and keeping our Metis families informed and included in Metis issues,” said Cindy Wilgosh, BC Métis Federation board member and local Métis community leader.

“This is what our Métis communities should be about, working together and sharing cultural knowledge. We must come together to honour our past and move forward in a positive way for the future of all our children.”

Wilgosh added her thanks to the board of directors of the North Thompson Aboriginal Cultural Centre Society and community members for partnering with the BC Metis Federation to host the event, as well as the Gateway Grill for providing lunch, and everyone else who showed up to share the day.

This was the second of five upcoming Métis community sessions being hosted across BC by the BC Métis Federation. Members are encouraged to keep watching the website for upcoming session details. The third session is being held Nov. 23, in Victoria, BC at the Songhees Wellness Center starting at 11:30 a.m.

