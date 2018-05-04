A Clearwater player (l) challenges a Barriere player for the ball during a game at Clearwater Secondary School on Friday afternoon, May 4. Clearwater was to play again at 4 p.m. vs Hope while Barriere’s next game was against Westsyde at 5 p.m. - both at Dutch Lake Community Centre.

Clearwater soccer girls host tournament

12-team event underway now (Friday and Saturday) at CSS and DLCC

Clearwater Secondary School girls soccer team is hosting a 12-team tournament today (Friday, May 4) and tomorrow (Saturday, May 5).

The local squad played its first game against Barriere at 2 p.m. on Friday. Look for results to be posted online or in next Thursday’s issue of the Times.

The girls were to play again at 4 p.m. against Hope at Dutch Lake Community Centre, and then on Saturday at 9 a.m. against Westside at CSS. Further games will depend on how the first set of games go.

The team from Barriere Secondary is also taking part. They played their first game against Clearwater at 2 p.m., then against Westside at 5 p.m. at Dutch Lake Community Centre. On Saturday at 9 a.m. Barriere girls will take on Hope at CSS.

Other teams taking part include Fort St. James, Nechako, Northside, Merritt, Kumsheen, Lillooet, Abbotsford and Peter Skene Ogden.

The awards ceremony will be held at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday in the Pit at CSS.

