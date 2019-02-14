Clearwater Secondary School offers Family Day fun

Taking place Feb. 18, a list of family activities is lined up for the public to enjoy

This year’s Family Day event, which takes place at Clearwater Secondary School on Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., offers a long list of activities for those in search of some family fun. Pictured during last year’s festivities Brynleigh Ruttan enjoys some cookie decorating. Photos submitted

Anyone looking for some fun on Family Day is invited to Clearwater Secondary School (CSS) where a list of family friendly activities is lined up throughout the afternoon for the public to enjoy.

Taking place on Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. the event offers indoor soccer, floor hockey, crafts, colouring as well as cooking, eating and a whole lot more for those who might not want to brave the cold outside.

“It will have a variety of activities and it’s mostly for young families to just come and participate in whatever they feel like participating in,” said Tracy Buck, spokesperson for the event, who added it’s the sixth year the activities have been offered.

“We try to change our activities up a little bit every year; we have family photo fun, games of strategy, sewing, food, Play-Doh, sensory bins, Lego, painting, floor hockey, pickle ball, and colouring.”

Last year’s turnout saw 59 families take advantage of the fun, with 115 children and 91 adults in total showing up to see what it was all about.

Buck said the Family Day events offer something different for people to do in Clearwater from the usual activities and it’s a great way to spend time together and have fun as a family.

“(People) just seem to have a good time—they come and make themselves a snack, go and participate in any of the activities they want and each child gets to pick a free book on their way out. Some people stay for an hour, some stay for three,” she said.

“If it’s a cold day, it’s a nice place to be, inside doing something with your kids. The focus of this is parents interacting with their children, so we really like to see families come and just enjoy stuff together.”

For more information on the Family Day events at CSS contact Buck at brentandtracybuck@gmail.com