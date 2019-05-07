Clearwater RCMP weekly police report

Submitted by Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Clearwater RCMP responded to 40 calls for service over this past week. A few of the more interesting are highlighted herein:

May 2

At 11:30 a.m. an elderly couple from Alberta attended the Clearwater RCMP detachment to report that their vehicle, a 2015 Jeep Wrangle,r had been side-swiped while they were travelling southbound on Highway 5 near Haywood Road.

Police spoke with them who advised that a white panel delivery type van similar to a Mercedes Sprinter was northbound and crossed the centre-line into their lane. Both the unknown driver of the van and the Alberta couple swerved to avoid a head-on collision, however, the vehicles sideswiped one another causing minor damage to the Jeep.

The couple pulled over as soon as it was safe, however, the other vehicle did not stop.

Clearwater RCMP obtained photos of the Jeep, observing that the driver side mirror was broken off, and there was minor damage to the A-pillar. There was also some scrape and paint damage to the front driver side window, and door panel as well as damage to the rear driver side fender flair.

The vehicle was still driveable and did not appear to have suffered any damage that would prevent the vehicle from being driven safely.

Investigation into this potentially catastrophic incident is ongoing.

May 5

At 1:46 p.m., Clearwater RCMP received a report from a local teenaged male of a two-vehicle collision, which he had just been involved in located on Old North Thompson Highway near School Road in Blackpool.

Clearwater RCMP and a Central Interior Traffic constable responded. It was determined the male had been driving his red Chrysler Sebring southbound on the Old North Thompson Highway approaching a red Ford Ranger driven and owned by a 58-year-old local woman, who had pulled over to the right-hand side of the old highway across from a driveway on the opposite side.

As the male began passing by, the woman suddenly pulled left out in front of him attempting to turn from the shoulder into the opposing driveway. The male was unable to stop and struck the Ford in the bottom of the driver side door and extended cab section of her vehicle. Photos were obtained by police, mandatory ASD samples obtained from both drivers both of which produced 0.0 readings. The male arranged to have the Sebring towed privately, and the woman’s vehicle was moved by the traffic officer a few feet so as not to encroach upon the road.

The woman obtained a ride from friends to get checked out at the hospital. She was served a Notice and Order to have her vehicle inspected immediately and her plates seized due to the deteriorated condition of her vehicle and was also issued a violation ticket for Drive Without Consideration.

