Clearwater RCMP weekly police report

Clearwater RCMP responded to 37 calls for service over this past week. A few of the more interesting are highlighted herein:

April 22

At 6:05 p.m., a Vavenby woman reported a homeless man at a business in the 200 block of Vavenby Bridge Rd. that was refusing to leave the premises. The man was described as a 55 to 60-years-old, Caucasian, missing teeth, with grey hair, leather jacket and jeans.

The man was later identified and was from Edmonton. He had spoken with BC Ambulance saying he was diabetic, then rambled on about Trump before saying someone had stolen his car, his phone and his wallet and generally not making any sense.

Ambulance attended prior to police and transported him to Clearwater Hospital where he was asking for food, a place to sleep, medications and a ride to Kamloops. Police attended the hospital, but stayed out of sight of the man.

Police spoke with staff and learned that he was medically cleared but he was considered an at risk adult due to other issues and was also flagged on their system as violent. While outside, the man found police and spoke on a vast array of subjects that didn’t make sense, asking police to bet that they would kill someone during their career, that their shoulder flashes would last 100 years because they were made of gold and asking police to assist him with a project he was doing for children at risk.

When Police asked how they could help, the man said, “What the *&%$ do I look like, a public charity?” then walked off. Police consulted with medical staff and a doctor about options. It was decided that Interior Health would provide the man with a taxi voucher to a shelter in Kamloops as there were no services in Clearwater, he could not stay at the hospital, and so would be wandering around Clearwater likely causing further issues.

April 25

At 8:40 p.m., Clearwater RCMP received a report from an out of town man of a possibly impaired driver at a local resort campground. There was a man in a red mini-van parked in the campground area listening to his music loudly while yelling and screaming.

Police made patrols through the area and noticed one unoccupied red minivan parked next to one of the cabins along the lakeshore. The vehicle was turned off, parked appropriately, and no persons were nearby. Police called and spoke with the complainant who said he had seen police and confirmed that they had located the correct vehicle, noting another person had come from the cabin a few minutes earlier and brought the driver inside.

There was no evidence to say the driver was impaired beyond the odd behaviour the complainant had observed, and no continuity of the driver, after he had gone inside the cabin. The complainant did not want further action now that the driver was out of the vehicle as his trailer was parked directly across. The complainant confirmed that he would call back if he observed anybody leaving the cabin in the vehicle.

