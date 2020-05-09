Clearwater RCMP seeks public’s help

Police are trying to identify persons related to an active investigation

Clearwater RCMP is looking to the public for help in identifying two men connected to an alleged attack at the Tiny House Warrior protest camp that took place in Blue River last month.

The police are investigating the April 19 incident where two of the men involved were captured on video during the confrontation, though the RCMP has yet to identify them, so now they’re turning to the public for assistance.

Unknown individual #1 is described as a Caucasian male, seen wearing a dark coloured Vans brand hooded sweatshirt, a pair of dark jeans, a baseball cap and a pair of black and white sneakers.

Unknown individual #2 is described as a Caucasian male, seen wearing a brown jacket, a pair of dark coloured jeans and a backwards baseball cap.

“We are also strongly urging either of these males to immediately come forward to speak with our investigators,” said Sgt. Grant Simpson, Detachment Commander for the Clearwater RCMP, in a release.

“We are taking this matter seriously.”

If you recognize either of the unknown individuals, or you have any additional information that may assist investigators, you are asked to contact the Clearwater RCMP at 250-674-2237. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

