Clearwater RCMP searching for missing man from Kelowna

Clearwater RCMP is searching for a Kelowna man whose vehicle was found abandoned south of Vavenby.

Carlos Sigurnjak went missing about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, according to a Facebook post by his family. His blue hatchback car was found abandoned at the corner of Holland Road and Highway 5 with his keys, wallet and luggage still inside.

In the post, his sister Tiffany noted it was unusual for Sigurnjak to be in the Clearwater area.

Clearwater RCMP Sgt. Grant Simpson said one of the detachment’s traffic members noticed the vehicle early Wednesday morning and initially thought it had broken down. When another RCMP member saw the same vehicle later that day, he did a check on the license plate and found “some concerning information attached to the vehicle,” such as the keys on the rear seat.

This triggered the RCMP search, said Simpson. The police dog team was brought out to search Wednesday night and RCMP plan to go out again today with the local search rescue.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 911 or the Clearwater detachment at 250-674-2237.

