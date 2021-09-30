Clearwater RCMP respond to keep the peace in Blue River

Submitted by Sgt. G.D. Simpson

September 25

At 11:43 a.m., Clearwater RCMP received a call from a local Little Fort man regarding a possible act of trespassing on his vehicle compound. He stated the incident occurred between 3 and 5 p.m. and the trespassers entered his residence and shop by jumping the fence. He believed there were two suspects.

The complainant was looking at his video surveillance to see if it showed them. He was unsure if anything was taken as the complainant has a lot of stuff on the property.

Const. Van Woudenberg contacted the complainant by phone who stated it clearly was another local man on the surveillance, but he didn’t want to press charges. This male and the complainant are best friends one week and enemies the next, so Const. Van Woudenberg stated if he was having issues with his friend, it would be best to put some distance between them.

Later, at 3:26 p.m., Clearwater RCMP received a call from a male working in Blue River asking for a keep the peace. The complainant was at a local campground for work, but had been told by a staff member that he can’t stay there as the complainant’s co-worker, a female from Yahk, B.C., told the staff member that they are unsafe around the complainant. They had an argument on the work site.

The complainant thinks things will escalate and wanted police to come and assess the situation. Const. Van Woudenberg tried talking to the complainant by phone, but his Wi-Fi kept cutting out. The constable contacted Community-Industry Response Group (CIRG) member Cpl. Chung who was in the area and he went over to the campground and spoke to involved parties.

All parties work for a Prince George company felling trees for wildfire in the area. The female employee found some work on the side for the staffer, doing some tree work, and the complainant got angry at her over it. Two bikes then disappeared and she said the complainant was responsible. The argument was about the bikes.

Due to the situation, their company stated the complainant needed to leave the campground and go to a local hotel, to a room paid by them. The complainant refused to leave as the hotel didn’t have cooking facilities and his chicken would go bad. The local campground management stated the cabin the complainant was in was paid for by the company, so he couldn’t stay.

The complainant said he’d pay for the campground, but management refused. He asked for a different campground that had cooking facilities. CIRG members left to let them sort it out, recommending the complainant take the free room at the Inn.

September 26

At 8:18 a.m., Clearwater RCMP were called to a motor vehicle collision at Highway 5 and Hazel Rd in Clearwater. A semi had rolled over off the side of the road. BC Ambulance was requesting police attendance and was en route.

Const. Van Woudenberg arrived to find both the driver and passenger being assessed by Emergency Health Services. They both are from Abbotsford.

The truck and trailer rolled over off the southbound side of the highway. The unit was carrying a load of oats in totes. Once released, Const. Van Woudenberg spoke to the driver who stated he had taken the corner and when he tried straightening out, the tire didn’t come back, resulting in the dive into the ditch.

It appears the load of oats shifted and possibly interfered with the steering. The driver and passenger were taken by EHS to hospital to be assessed. An investigation of the incident is on-going.

Clearwater RCMP responded to 47 calls for service this past week.

Sgt. G.D. Simpson is the detachment commander at the Clearwater RCMP Detachment. Anyone with information on a crime is encouraged to call Clearwater RCMP at 250-674-2237 or, to report anonymously, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

