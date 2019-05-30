Submitted by Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Clearwater RCMP responded to 29 calls for service over this past week. A few of the more interesting are highlighted herein:

May 25

At 11:25 a.m. the manager of a local towing and flagging company called the RCMP to report a theft of traffic signs on Highway 5 near Vavenby Bridge Road in Vavenby. The manager reported that overnight, somebody stole four construction signs that were set up on the north side of the roadway.

The southbound signs were untouched. An employee from the business said the signs were set up and last seen at 6 p.m. the previous night. The complainant checked with all employees and no one had removed any.

The sign stands were also left in place with only the signs removed. The four signs stolen were construction zone “slow down” signs. All were white background with black numbering and “Construction Speed Zone” written underneath.

A 70 km ahead, a 70 km, a 50 km ahead and a 50 km sign were all stolen. Investigation is ongoing.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/clearwater-rcmp-report-5/

May 25

At 3:55 p.m. CN Police called the Clearwater RCMP to report a trespass complaint possibly near the Six Mile Bridge near Blue River. The complainant was operator 55 who said that five or six teenagers were playing chicken with a train where the tracks intersect with Highway 5 or it possibly could have been the Mud Lake Train crossing north of Blue River.

Multiple location possibilities were reported for the single event. No further reports were provided to the RCMP. Cst. Meyer spoke with Cst. Schnyder and advised if further information was provided, he and auxiliary Cst. Chambers may be required to attend to confirm tracks were clear.

A subsequent call from CN Police advised another train went by and informed their dispatch that the teenagers were gone.

CN Police and RCMP continue to investigate as this is not only chargeable trespass offense, it’s also very dangerous and foolhardy.

Please be cautious when crossing any rail and roadway or walkway intersection.

May 26

At 1:52 a.m. a 49-year-old Edmonton man called the RCMP to report a collision on Highway 5 approximately two km south of Blue River. Information provided was that his car lost control and went off road right, roughly six feet into the ditch of the north bound lane about two km south of Blue River. The vehicle was described as a red Chevrolet Avalanche.

The complainant had walked from the accident scene to the Glacier Mountain Lodge where he was staying. He was uninjured. Cst. Meyer was advised of this file at the start of his shift. He called and spoke with the complainant who arranged a local auto towing company to recover his vehicle.

The complainant was heading home to Edmonton from Vancouver when his vehicle lost power, died and went off road right, with minimal damage. The vehicle was registered to a painting company out of Edmonton.

Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Detachment Commander

Clearwater RCMP Detachment / Government of Canada grant.simpson@rcmp-grc.gc.ca /

Office: 250-674-2237 / Fax.: 250-674-3518 / Cell: 250-688-0185

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter