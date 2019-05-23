Clearwater RCMP report

Submitted by Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Clearwater RCMP responded to 48 calls for service last week. A few of the more interesting are highlighted herein:

May 10

At 8:30 p.m. Clearwater RCMP were travelling on Highway 5 just north of the Mad River bridge in Vavenby, when they observed a white Dodge camper with Alberta plates parked on a 45-degree angle on the northbound shoulder of the highway with the driver and passenger windows rolled down.

Cst. Lockwood ran police checks on the vehicle, which indicated it was stolen out of Edson Alberta. Cst. Lockwood tactically cleared the vehicle and area to ensure there were no threats inside or in the area.

An empty red gas can was located in the ditch to the right of the vehicle. There were no ignition or door lock damages and no visible damage to the outside of the vehicle. Inside was left messy as cupboards, drawers, and cabinets had been gone through and a pair of blue coveralls was found on the floor of the passenger side of the vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered and stored at a local tow yard for future retrieval. Edson RCMP was contacted and advised of the recovery of the stolen vehicle. Photos were taken of the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/clearwater-rcmp-weekly-police-report-9/

May 17

At 1:20 p.m. a 66-year-old Jasper man called the Clearwater RCMP to report he had received a notification from a friend’s spot beacon device that advised to send help, but that it was not an emergency.

Police were provided with GPS coordinates, which led Cst. Lockwood, Sgt. Simpson and conservation officer Chayer 18 km up Clearwater River Road across the river from Moul Falls. The would-be rescuers observed a slide from the steep embankment at this particular location covering the road with approximately 600 square meters of debris.

Lockwood, Chayer, and Simpson parked their vehicles and walked towards a note left in a baggie on a makeshift inuksuk. In doing so they observed the group of four parked on the opposite side of the mudslide, which restricted the Jasper man’s friends (two couples) from travelling back to Clearwater.

After traversing the slide police and CO Chayer met up with the stranded group and a plan was devised, stating they would stay the night again at Mahood River campsite and check the road again the next day.

They confirmed they had enough food and warm clothing to stay another night. Clearwater RCMP support staff coordinated with the local rafting companies, who ultimately scheduled a local contractor, to clean the road up as soon as it was practicable.

BC Parks was notified and closed the road. Wells Gray Search and Rescue, who had been contacted and were ready to roll out if needed, were called and stood down. The Jasper man was called and updated on the status of his friends.

This is a good example for all backwoods recreational users of the unpredictable and unforeseen reasons that we ensure that we are well prepared.

Sgt. G.D.SIMPSON

Detachment Commander

Clearwater RCMP Detachment / Government of Canada

grant.simpson@rcmp-grc.gc.ca/

Office: 250-674-2237 / Fax.: 250-674-3518 / Cell: 250-688-0185

