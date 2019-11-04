Clearwater RCMP report

Submitted by Sgt. G.D.SIMPSON

Clearwater RCMP responded to 28 calls for service over this past week. A few of them are outlined below:

Nov. 3

At 1:38 a.m. Clearwater RCMP were advised of a Cause Disturbance report outside of a local pub in Clearwater.

A female reported that at least 20 people were fighting and that one male was laying on the ground unconscious. Cst. Meyer, BC Ambulance and Cst. Seidl arrived at the scene. A 26-year-old man was now awake with a right eye injury that was swollen, bleeding and closed shut.

The victim was initially unconscious for about four minutes and now was able to stand with assistance and was transported to the hospital for an x-ray and assessment. The victim was a member of the 100 Mile House hockey team that had beat the Clearwater hockey team earlier in the evening.

There were a couple of fights on the ice during that game. Both teams went to the pub until closing time. The 100 Mile team was outside in a large group, roughhousing and joking around, when team Clearwater, with players from Kamloops and Barriere, came outside and the two groups started arguing until a physical altercation broke out.

The victim was sucker punched and no one knew who had hit him. Another member of 100 Mile House had injured his foot. Cst. Meyer transported him and his friend to the hospital for an x-ray, which was eventually determined to be sprained only. Police ensured the rest of the patrons outside had all disbursed. Investigation is ongoing.

Nov. 3

At 7:42 a.m., an employee of Argo Road Maintenance reported one of his drivers advised him of a single vehicle in the ditch on Highway 24, west of Little Fort, B.C. There was no one around. Cst Seidl was advised of this file and updated as Emergency Health Services had attended, located vehicle and advised that there was no one in the vehicle and nothing to indicate any injuries.

Cst Seidl attended and met a tow company out of Barriere on scene. The grey 2006 Volkswagen Jetta was in the eastbound ditch. The tow company advised Cst Seidl that they had been contacted the previous evening by the driver but couldn’t remember their name.

They had attended thinking the vehicle just needed a tire replaced but found the vehicle on its roof. They did not note any signs of impairment or injury of the driver who had called friends to pick him up. The registered owner of the vehicle is a 20-year-old man out of Chase B.C. The vehicle would be a write off and the driver told the tow company to keep the vehicle as he did not have collision on his insurance. He did not report to this incident to the police. Investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Detachment Commander

Clearwater RCMP Detachment / Government of Canada

