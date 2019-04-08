Clearwater RCMP police report

Submitted by Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Clearwater RCMP responded to 35 calls for service over this past week. A few of the more interesting are highlighted herein:

April 1

At 12:10 p.m. Clearwater police were advised of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in the 200 block of Murtle Cres. A 15-year-old female reported that the two-year-old boy she was babysitting had been struck by a delivery truck.

The child was on the road laying on his back with two lacerations below his left eye, bleeding from his right ear and had road rash on his face, belly and left leg. He was conscious and crying.

Neighbours hearing the commotion attended to assist and kept the child still, providing comfort and support for his head. Police were on scene within seconds.

BC Ambulance arrived and transported the child and a neighbour to Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital. From there he was then airlifted to Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital (RIH) where he was checked further and then flown to Vancouver.

The complainant was feeding the children at the table when a Loomis truck driver delivered two parcels to the residence. After signing for the packages the dogs ran outside and almost got run over while the delivery driver was leaving.

The complainant instinctively chased after and secured the dogs outside across the street. The delivery driver stopped and advised that he just hit a child. The child had apparently chased after the babysitter and dogs and ran straight into the side of the delivery truck as it was very slowly departing.

The child’s parents were advised of this incident and as they were in Kamloops, were able to go to RIH to meet the incoming flight from Clearwater. They were then flown to BC Children’s Hospital with their child.

Although his injuries were serious the child received critical and professional care immediately. He is now on the mend, hoping to be home to recover the second week of April.

As this was an extremely unfortunate accident no charges have been considered. The Clearwater RCMP would like to acknowledge the incredibly quick and professional care provided to this child right from the onset of this mishap, from the attending neighbours, to BC Ambulance personnel, all hospital staff, and Air Ambulance.

April 2

A 46-year-old local male attended the Clearwater RCMP detachment to file an utter threats complaint against his uncle, in the 200 block of Clearwater Village Road.

Police spoke with the complainant who reported that on March 25, his uncle sent his 65-year-old mother a threatening text message that read, “Tell that (expletives that cannot be printed here) son of yours he’s dead the next time I see him.”

The complainant and his uncle were both employed as CN bunkhouse contractors when the uncle was fired. The uncle believes that his nephew was the cause of his firing and so forwarded the noted text. Police obtained copies of the text messages.

The investigation is ongoing.

