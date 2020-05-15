Clearwater RCMP police report

Submitted by Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Clearwater RCMP responded to 28 calls this past week.

On May 8, Cst. Lockwood conducted a traffic stop on a 2016 white Hyundai Elantra registered with Ontario licence plates to a 22-year-old man from Cambridge Ontario. The registered owner and driver was unable to produce a driver’s licence and instead gave Cst. Lockwood a violation ticket and Appearance Notice he’d received from Edmonton Police Service a couple days prior.

He said that he did not have a driver’s licence. The driver was identified through his Ontario Health Card with photo. Cst. Lockwood conducted licence and background queries and learned that the man did not have a drivers licence and was currently on conditions not to be in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle, not to possess keys for a motor vehicle and also to reside in his residence from 1 a.m. – 7 a.m.

It was obvious to Cst. Lockwood that being in B.C. with the conditions out of Ontario, the man would not be staying the night at his designated residence. He was arrested, chartered and warned, for Breach of Recognizance. He was then issued an Appearance Notice and Violation Ticket for No DL, speeding, and cannabis in a motor vehicle.

On May 10 at 2:40 a.m. Clearwater RCMP received a call from BC EHS stating they were on scene of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 5 just north of Mad River in Vavenby. EHS stated a hydro pole was blocking the highway after a semi had gone off the road and into the ditch.

Cst. Lockwood attended and observed the semi in the ditch but no hydro pole across the road. An Alberta man was driving the 2019 Kenworth Tractor with a 53-foot trailer while his passenger was sleeping in the bunk. No injuries were reported and nothing was blocking the highway.

Though a hydro pole had been struck, only the wires had come down in the ditch. A local heavy tow company was on scene assessing their rescue plan for the morning. Charges pending the completed investigation.

Sgt. G.D.SIMPSON

Detachment Commander

Clearwater RCMP Detachment / Government of Canada

