Clearwater RCMP crime report

Sgt. G.D. Simpson

Clearwater RCMP responded to 68 calls for service over this past week. A few of them are outlined below:

Aug. 30

At 8:49 p.m. Clearwater RCMP received a call from a male resident in the 5000 block of Clearwater Valley Rd. advising that he’d heard a burst of six gunshots from approximately 200-300 metres south of his residence. The complainant said he’s familiar with sounds of gunshots. Cst. Lockwood and Cst. Chambers of the Clearwater detachment attended the area and made patrols.

Police sat with the windows down on their police vehicle listening for possibly more shots, however, no more were heard. No further calls regarding the shots from nearby neighbours were made. Should anyone have any further information regarding this incident please contact the local detachment or Crimestoppers.

Aug. 31

At 1:40 a.m. a man called the Clearwater RCMP to report that six or seven people were drunk and rowdy in the North Thompson Provincial Park. The complainant said they were possibly at a particular site. Police attended and observed the noise to be coming from a neighbouring site.

There were three people in the double campsite who were intoxicated, listening to music and sitting by the fire. Police advised the campers that the noise complaint was received and they needed to tone the noise level down. All were cooperative and there were no further calls.

Aug. 31

At 3:05 p.m., a woman reported a motor vehicle incident involving a grey Toyota Yaris on Highway 5 south of Vavenby that had appeared to have blown a tire. There were no apparent injuries. Cst Seidl attended and spoke to the female driver and owner from Coquitlam who said a rear tire blew and she swerved into the ditch.

She had three passengers on board, two of whom were transported to Clearwater by a passerby before Seidl’s arrival. BC Ambulance checked on the driver and third passenger. No one was injured. Police did not notice any signs of impairment.

The roadway was straight with a slight uphill grade, dry and in good condition. Visibility was good. Police conducted their investigation and took photos.

Sept. 1

At 10:53 p.m., the female owner-operator of a local restaurant in the 400 block of Eden Rd. called to report a break and enter in progress at her business. The owner-operator said she could see on live video to her cell, one person in the store or possibly two suspects.

She was waiting across the street for police and saw a motion light come on. The suspect appeared to be about 15-years-old. Cst. Meyer and Cst. Hall attended within minutes and cleared the building, which was all securely locked. The complainant had just hooked up the video surveillance linked to her telephone and reviewed it with police.

The suspect male was an employee that has a key and after work at another business, stopped at this one to check his work schedule. The break and enter report was found to be false. The complainant was happy with the immediate police response.

