Clearwater RCMP calls down two years in a row

Clearwater RCMP’s calls for service in 2019 were down from the previous year, marking two years in a row of reductions in crime.

Last year there were a total of 1,905 calls made, compared to 1950 in 2018, showing a drop of 45 calls in total.

“They’re down this year definitely, which is always good from our perspective,” said Sgt. Grant Simpson.

The top four types of offences Clearwater RCMP seem to deal with each year involve traffic, property crimes, person offences and provincial statutes.

Annually, the most common complaints to the Clearwater RCMP fall into the traffic category, with Simpson noting, “It is this year again, without a doubt.”

There were a total of 725 traffic-related files coming in for 2019, which are down from 755 in 2018, showing 30 fewer traffic files year over year.

“So that’s down again. That’s all sorts of different traffic incidents — it can be a collision, or just someone reporting, anything related to traffic,” Simpson said.

Property crimes, which commonly include break and enters and thefts among others, were slightly up with 197 files last year compared to 176 in 2018, showing an increase of 21 incidents. RCMP added there were a few more break and enters in Clearwater and a bit more mischief to property as well during 2019.

The third most common crimes Clearwater RCMP deal with are person offences like assaults, domestic and sexual assaults, uttering threats and harassment.

These crimes were slightly up last year as well, with 141 calls for services compared to 130 in 2018, showing an increase of 11 files.

“It’s not what I’d consider a huge increase,” Simpson said, “but it’s notable.”

Finally, the fourth most common criminal offences in Clearwater tend to be provincial statutes, which mostly involve liquor offences, and these were slightly up as well with 163 reported last year compared to 144 the year before, showing an increase of 19 files.

Anyone with information on a crime should call Clearwater RCMP at 250-674-2237, or to report anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

