Clearwater Library welcomes new branch head

The Clearwater branch of the Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has a new branch head, who’ll be responsible for making sure operations run smoothly and the needs of patrons are met.

Kaylea Prime, who recently took over the position following the retirement of long time branch head Darlene Cowie, said the job combines a few of her favourite passions and she’s excited to take the reigns.

“I’ve always liked working in customer service and I love helping people in the public, so my love of literature and books combined with wanting to help people was a perfect fit for libraries,” said Prime, who also has an undergraduate degree in English Literature.

“I love helping people and encouraging literacy is a huge thing for me, especially through programs; that was something I always wanted to do and children’s library programs in particular is my passion.”

Prime holds a master’s degree in library and information science and has worked for the Fraser Valley Regional Library system as well as the Vancouver Island Regional Library where she served as a children’s librarian.

She added she’s aware of the importance the library holds in the Clearwater community, and with that in mind, a survey was launched last week to find different ways residents believe the facility can better serve those who use its services.

The survey can be found online at www.tnrl.ca or physical copies can be picked up at the library’s location at 422 Murtle Crescent.

“I’m really dedicated to making sure we have programs here that service everybody in our community—I want to make sure we’re increasing children’s programming, serving families here, bringing in youth and school aged kids and making sure we’re reaching all levels and age groups in our area,” Prime said.

“(One of my first orders of business) is also getting out in the community, doing more outreach, showing up at some community events and being in touch with the schools, the seniors centre, community centres and working with existing groups in the community to help better serve everybody here.”

Prime, who’s lived in Clearwater for two years now, added she’s looking forward being in a position where she can promote literacy and she wants to meet more residents as well as further explore what the area has to offer.

